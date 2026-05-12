Delhi HC seeks Centre, Prasar Bharati reply on FIFA 2026 telecast

Stressing urgency, the plea said the World Cup is set to commence on June 11 and that, without timely intervention, millions of Indian viewers could be deprived of access to one of the world’s most-watched sporting events.
“We hope Prasar Bharati steps up and ensures that the millions of football fans of our country are not denied a chance to view the biggest football event in the world. If they fail to rise to the occasion, it would be a huge step back for the development of the sport of football in India, which is already suffering from a serious lack of funds, among other problems,” Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar said.