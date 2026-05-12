Delhi HC seeks Centre, Prasar Bharati reply on FIFA 2026 telecast

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico between June 11 and July 19, 2026. The plea states that India remains one of FIFA’s largest viewership markets and recorded 745.7 million interactions during the 2022 World Cup, second only to China.

According to the petition, no broadcaster has yet acquired media rights for the tournament in India, leaving the country among the few major markets without a confirmed telecast arrangement. The plea claims FIFA initially valued the combined Indian rights for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups at around $100 million but revised the asking price to around $35 million after limited market interest. It further alleges that a reported $20 million bid submitted by JioStar was rejected by FIFA as being below expectations.