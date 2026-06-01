Coinbase plans retail launch in India comeback, to deepen crypto exposure

Global cryptocurrency exch­a­nge Coinbase is doubling down on India, relaunching operati­ons in the country after a hiatus of over two years, while deepening its exposure through investments in domestic platforms, CoinDCX and CoinSwitch.

The company said custom­ers in India can now deposit and withdraw rupee directly from their bank accounts via IMPS (Immediate Payment Service), “without reliance on P2P (peer-to-peer payment) rails or intermediaries”. This comes more than a year after Coinbase registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit, Finance Ministry’s anti-money laundering focused intelligence gathering arm. The focus on India as a market comes as the company continues to see high adoption, even as the country is yet to frame regulations around cryptocurrency.