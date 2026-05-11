Home / Industry / News / Database for training centres in works: Skills Secy Debashree Mukherjee

Database for training centres in works: Skills Secy Debashree Mukherjee

Skills Secretary Debashree Mukherjee says the government is also exploring cluster-based apprenticeship models to boost MSME participation

Skill, women skill development
premium
Representative Image
Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 11:27 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is working on creating a database of skilling centres across the country, including those run by government, industry and private players, to address fragmentation in India’s skill development ecosystem, Skills Secretary Debashree Mukherjee said on Monday. Speaking at the annual business summit of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mukherjee said one of the key challenges in the skilling ecosystem was the absence of shared information despite multiple actors — industries, CSR programmes, colleges and institutions 
“We are now trying to put together a database of centres of excellence in skilling, run both by industry, government and private sector so that it is available to everybody to show what are the gold standards on skill development,” Mukherjee said.
The ministry is now attempting to build a database of “centres of excellence” in skilling across sectors that can serve as benchmarks for quality training. 
Mukherjee said the government has not yet been able to make significant progress in expanding apprenticeships in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector and is exploring strategies to improve participation. She said MSME associations could collectively handle the classroom and assessment components of apprenticeship programmes in locations where MSME clusters exist. 
“The challenge is that we’ve not been able to make a major headway in the MSME sector. We are trying to find strategies in terms of how to bring in the MSME sector into the apprenticeship program and my request is to look at the clusterisation model,” said Mukherjee. 
She also urged large companies to leverage their ancillary and networks to bring more apprentices into the system, describing apprenticeships as a “win-win” for both employers and trainees. 
The Central government has been pushing apprenticeship-based training as part of its broader skilling strategy through the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), launched in 2016 under the MSDE. The scheme, which has an outlay of ₹10,000 crore, provides financial incentives to employers by reimbursing part of the stipend paid to apprentices and sharing basic training costs. Alongside NAPS, the government also runs the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme, administered by the education ministry, which focuses on apprenticeships for graduates, diploma holders and technically qualified youth. 
Mukherjee cautioned against misuse of apprentices as low-cost labour. “There have been reports that often, apprentices are not really taught. Even in public sector organisations, I heard reports that people take apprentices in a sector and then they are put into HR roles. That’s not what we are looking for,” she said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

'Need to play our part': India Inc backs PM's call, but cautious on WFH

Premium

Social media feeds emerge as new retail shelf for consumer brands

Govt to launch 'Made In India' branding scheme soon, says DPIIT secretary

India needs China-like super grid plan for RE integration: MNRE secretary

Premium

PM's call for cut in forex spend great for hospitality sector: IHCL MD, CEO

Topics :Skill developmententrepreneurMSMEs

First Published: May 11 2026 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story