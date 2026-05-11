Database for training centres in works: Skills Secy Debashree Mukherjee

She also urged large companies to leverage their ancillary and networks to bring more apprentices into the system, describing apprenticeships as a “win-win” for both employers and trainees.

The Central government has been pushing apprenticeship-based training as part of its broader skilling strategy through the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), launched in 2016 under the MSDE. The scheme, which has an outlay of ₹10,000 crore, provides financial incentives to employers by reimbursing part of the stipend paid to apprentices and sharing basic training costs. Alongside NAPS, the government also runs the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme, administered by the education ministry, which focuses on apprenticeships for graduates, diploma holders and technically qualified youth.