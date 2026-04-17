Panel flags poor planning, execution in CSMT-Kurla rail line works

The Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has slammed inadequate planning and execution by Indian Railways in the execution of the much-delayed 5th and 6th lines between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla.

For context, the project was first announced in 2008. Eighteen years later, its first phase will be completed by December, while the second phase has seen no physical progress, the national transporter informed the PAC.

“The Committee note that the project has disbursed 56.22% (₹500.93 crore) of its ₹890.89 crore sanctioned estimate by January 2024 while achieving only 26% physical progress (now 29% in Phase-I), indicating a significant misalignment between financial expenditure and project milestones, with major outlays on land acquisition (₹168.46 crore, not reflected in physical progress), civil works (₹206.33 crore), electrical (₹14.49 crore), signalling and telecommunication (₹39.46 crore), stores (₹17.94 crore), design and general charges (₹52.14 crore), and contingencies (₹1.86 crore),” the panel, chaired by Indian National Congress Member of Parliament K C Venugopal, said.

This raises questions about the efficiency of financial management, particularly given audit findings on idle resources and contract extensions, it added. The committee also said that contracts were awarded without approved designs, drawings, and clear sites, in violation of Railway Board's 2009 codal instructions, resulting in idle resources worth ₹7.06 crore. Several practices during the period of the project’s works, including the awarding of civil works contracts for foot overbridges (FOBs), platforms, and other infrastructure in anticipation of land availability that did not materialise due to encroachments and PAP resettlement delays, have led to financial losses and eroded public trust in management of the project by the government, with no specific accountability fixed despite the project's initiation in 2009 and extensions pushing the completion beyond the original target of March 2021, the panel said.

The Committee also said that the acquisition of the required 10,139.6 sqm of land for Phase-I (Kurla to Parel), comprising 6,500.26 sqm of private land and 3,639.34 sqm of government land, has been significantly delayed, with only 2,656 sqm acquired and possession received as of January 2024. The delay, the report found, is primarily on account of the slow progress in land acquisition processes initiated in January 2018, complex legal disputes such as those involving the Swadeshi Mill land, and the protracted rehabilitation and resettlement of 714 Project Affected Persons (PAPs) in the Dharavi and Dadar areas, where physical possession of 3,092.59 sqm remains pending despite full payment to the State Government in 2022.