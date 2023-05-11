Home / Industry / News / E-commerce platforms growing slower than expected as sale drops: Report

E-commerce platforms growing slower than expected as sale drops: Report

According to several industry insiders, the pandemic-related tailwinds that drove significant growth in online shopping are now waning

BS Web Team New Delhi
E-commerce platforms growing slower than expected as sale drops: Report

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 9:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The growth of shopping across e-commerce platforms is slower than anticipated, said a report by Economic Times (ET).
Data from Unicommerce, a provider of warehouse solutions for e-commerce, revealed a 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) volume growth in the March quarter. Volumes increased by about 19 per cent in the third quarter.

Additionally, the relatively slow growth mirrors industry discussions in the past weeks on sales trends, the report said.
Consulting and market research firm 1Lattice said that e-commerce is expected to grow by 35 per cent in the financial year 2023, but the six months leading up to March have seen a "considerable" slowdown.

According to several industry insiders, the Covid-19 pandemic-related tailwinds that drove significant growth in online shopping are now waning.
"Over the past three years, e-commerce has seen significant growth and has been growing much faster than traditional retail channels. Although growth was slower in the last quarter compared to earlier quarters, we are still optimistic about the overall numbers," said Kapil Makhija, chief executive of Unicommerce.

He added that e-commerce is still growing by double digits despite the resurgence of offline retail, indicating a significant shift in consumer purchasing habits.
Executives, on the other hand, claimed that because of factors like the slowdown in consumption and the reduction in discounts from new-age brands brought on by the funding winter, they are seeing lower uptake.

"Overall, the rate of growth is slower, and it varies between markets. Surprisingly, premium phones are still driving value growth in the smartphone market even though volumes have decreased," a senior e-commerce executive told ET.
A decrease in volume has been observed in smartphones, one of the main product categories driving sales on online stores like Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon India. The third consecutive quarter of declining smartphone shipments, according to Counterpoint Research data, covered the months of January-March.

The data further revealed that India shipped over 31 million smartphones in the fourth quarter of FY23, a 19 per cent on-year decline. Along with being the third consecutive quarter of decline, this is the highest fourth-quarter decline for the Indian smartphone market, it added.

Also Read

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

Bureau of Indian Standards to engage e-commerce players for self-regulation

Why have fake reviews on e-commerce sites become rampant?

Sugar production declines 9% in 2022-23 season due to low recovery

FMCG volume growth returns in January-March quarter, shows NIQ data

Market share of inverter-based ACs rises to 77% in FY23: Power ministry

NPPA to cap medicine prices to boost affordability, curb profiteering

India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA

Topics :e-commerce marketecommerceIndian ecommerceOnline shoppingBS Web ReportsUnicommerceFlipkartAmazonWalmart

First Published: May 11 2023 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story