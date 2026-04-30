Electronics makers to cut output by 10-20% amid memory chip squeeze

Market watchers said companies such as Apple and Samsung Electronics were expected to face fewer disruptions than smaller players because of their dedicated supply chains, long-term supplier contracts and stronger ability to absorb higher input costs or pass them on to consumers.

A Noida-based executive whose manufacturing operations have been directly affected by the shortage said the share of memory in the bill of materials had jumped from 7-10 per cent to nearly 35 per cent within the past four to six months, with little indication of relief through the rest of the year. That, the executive said, leaves manufacturers with little choice but to pass on higher costs to brands, which will ultimately translate into higher prices for consumers.