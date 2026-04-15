Ficci appoints Anant Swarup as Secretary General with immediate effect

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) on Wednesday said it has appointed Anant Swarup as its Secretary General with immediate effect.

His appointment strengthens Ficci's senior leadership, with Jyoti Vij continuing to serve as Director General, a statement from Ficci said.

Swarup has over three decades of experience in public policy, trade remedies, logistics, regulatory reform, and international negotiations, having served in various leadership positions across the central government and recently, in the private sector.

A 1992-batch Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer, Swarup has served as Additional Secretary in Department of Commerce and Director General of Trade Remedies; Executive Director to the Union Minister of Railways, and First Secretary representing India at the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva.