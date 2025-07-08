FSSAI warns e-comm players against non-compliance with food safety norms

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Tuesday warned e-commerce platforms of severe action if they fail to comply with food safety protocols, according to a report by Press Trust of India (PTI).
The warning was given at a meeting chaired by FSSAI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) G Kamala Vardhana Rao, with more than 70 representatives of leading e-commerce platforms. The focus of the meeting was to strengthen food safety and hygiene practices throughout the e-commerce food supply chain.
Strict action
According to a statement, FSSAI’s CEO told representatives of leading e-commerce platforms that “any non-compliance with food safety protocols will be viewed with utmost seriousness, potentially leading to severe action”.
He highlighted the importance of food safety in the rapidly expanding e-commerce marketplace.
All food handlers involved in the process, including e-commerce personnel, must undergo compulsory FSSAI FoSTaC (Food Safety Training & Certification) training in hygiene protocols. Platforms are required to share their training plans and timelines with the FSSAI.
The regulator asked platforms to follow all standard operating procedures (SOPs) and rules stipulated under the FSS Act. All warehouses associated with e-commerce operations should be registered or licensed by the FSSAI.
E-commerce platforms were directed to share data pertaining to their warehouses, food handlers, and other relevant information with the FSSAI.
Raids on dark stores
Earlier in June, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted raids on the dark stores of quick-commerce player Zepto in Mumbai’s Dharavi and suspended its licence, citing “serious food safety violations”.
Similarly, a Blinkit dark store in Pune’s Baner-Balewadi area was suspended for allegedly operating without a valid licence.
[With inputs from PTI]
