FSSAI warns e-comm players against non-compliance with food safety norms

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Tuesday warned e-commerce platforms of severe action if they fail to comply with food safety protocols, according to a report by Press Trust of India (PTI).

The warning was given at a meeting chaired by FSSAI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) G Kamala Vardhana Rao, with more than 70 representatives of leading e-commerce platforms. The focus of the meeting was to strengthen food safety and hygiene practices throughout the e-commerce food supply chain.

Strict action

According to a statement, FSSAI’s CEO told representatives of leading e-commerce platforms that “any non-compliance with food safety protocols will be viewed with utmost seriousness, potentially leading to severe action”.

ALSO READ: FSSAI bans use of '100%' on food labels, says term misleads consumers He highlighted the importance of food safety in the rapidly expanding e-commerce marketplace. Licence numbers on every receipt Rao directed “all e-commerce entities to prominently display their FSSAI licence/registration numbers on every receipt, invoice, and cash memo provided to consumers”. The regulator asked them to display information regarding the Food Safety Connect app on all consumer-facing documents. E-commerce entities were told to disclose details of all warehouses and storage facilities linked to their operations on the FoSCoS (Food Safety Compliance System) portal.

The possibility of displaying the “Date of Expiry/Use By” for food products at the consumer interface was also discussed. ALSO READ: FDA chief warns businesses of tough action over food safety violations Rao instructed all e-commerce platforms to maintain strict adherence to hygiene and food safety protocols across all their warehouses and storage facilities. Training in hygiene All food handlers involved in the process, including e-commerce personnel, must undergo compulsory FSSAI FoSTaC (Food Safety Training & Certification) training in hygiene protocols. Platforms are required to share their training plans and timelines with the FSSAI. The regulator asked platforms to follow all standard operating procedures (SOPs) and rules stipulated under the FSS Act. All warehouses associated with e-commerce operations should be registered or licensed by the FSSAI.