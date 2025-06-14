Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 10:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / FDA chief warns businesses of tough action over food safety violations

FDA chief warns businesses of tough action over food safety violations

Under the Food Safety Act 2006 and 2011 regulations, veg and non-veg food must be prepared, processed, and cooked separately, FDA chief Narvekar said

Food, Indian food

Narvekar further said more than 30,000 food business operators in the state had been trained in food safety standards last year | Photo: AdobeStock

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stringent action, including licence cancellations, fines and legal proceedings, will be initiated against establishments violating food safety norms, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar said.

As per the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration) Regulations 2011, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food must be prepared, processed, and cooked separately, Narvekar said.

He pointed out that separation must also be maintained during the food storage and handling stages.

"All food businesses are required to follow the safety norms strictly. Violations will lead to immediate notices and necessary legal action. Food safety is not merely a regulatory requirement but a critical social responsibility linked to public health," he asserted in an official statement.

 

Narvekar further said more than 30,000 food business operators in the state had been trained in food safety standards last year.

Also Read

Theobroma

Video of cockroach in food at Theobroma outlet alarms Mumbai foodies

Blinkit

After Zepto, FDA shuts Blinkit Pune store for no licence, improper storage

World Food Safety Day 2025

World Food Safety Day 2025: Date, Theme, History, Significance and more

superfood

From compliance to confidence: Toward transparent and trusted food systems

FSSAI

FSSAI ask states, UTs to boost efforts against obesity, support PM's call

This year, the FDA plans to train another one lakh under its capacity-building initiative, he added.

"The FDA, in collaboration with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), is conducting awareness campaigns, training sessions, and workshops under the Food Safety and Certification Training Programme," the department said.

It stated that with 189 new food safety officers joining the FDA on June 7, the number of inspections at establishments, including hotels, restaurants and eateries, is expected to increase significantly.

Regular checks are already being carried out across the state, and action is being taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 against establishments found in violation, it added.

The FDA urged citizens to report incidents related to food adulteration through its helpline or the Food Safety Connect mobile application.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumJay Shree Tea, Darjeeling tea, Darjeeling tea gardens, tea estates, Tea Exports

Israel-Iran tensions cloud India's tea export prospects in West Asia

Premiumiron ore, NMDC

NMDC plans to hire nearly 1,000 in Chhattisgarh recruitment drive

PremiumHighways: UP's path to become first $1 trn state

UP govt acquires 18,000 acres in Bundelkhand for industrial development

PremiumEarth magnetic field, India imports, Imported goods, rare earth magnets

India wants to leverage Japan ties for magnets, revisiting rare-earth deal

PremiumIndia tourism trends, off-season travel India, all-season destinations India, Goa monsoon travel, year-round travel destinations, Gen Z travel India, hybrid work tourism, experiential travel India, domestic tourism growth, weekend getaways India, tra

Off-season fades from India's travel scene amid flexible work, breaks

Topics : Food safety Food Safety and Standards Regulation bill Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon