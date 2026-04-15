Govt rejects industry demand for gratuity relief under labour codes

Many companies reported a hit to their December-quarter profits due to higher provisioning for gratuity and related employee benefits under the evolving labour framework. Tata Consultancy Services had a statutory impact of Rs 2,128 crore, with Rs 1,816 crore due to gratuity payouts. Infosys took a hit of Rs 1,289 crore, and HCLTech about Rs 956 crore, while Wipro reported a Rs 303 crore impact. Bharti Airtel also recorded a Rs 257 crore provision, with these one-time charges weighing on margins and net profit.

Several industry bodies representing both large firms as well as micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are still in talks with the government for further clarifications regarding the new codes. However, it is unlikely that the final rules will have significant changes from the draft rules that were released in December 2025 for public consultation, according to ministry officials and stakeholders.