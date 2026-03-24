India's digital media crosses ₹1 trillion, becomes largest M&E segment

India’s digital media has emerged as the single largest segment of the media and entertainment (M&E) industry in 2025 and crossed the Rs 1 trillion mark for the first time, according to FICCI-EY’s report on India’s M&E sector titled Stories, Scale and Impact.

Digital advertising witnessed a 26 per cent increase to Rs 94,700 crore, accounting for nearly two-thirds of total advertising revenues, as brands continued to shift spends towards performance-led, measurable and commerce-linked formats.

The sector continues to evolve, with an increased rise in consumption on large screens. Linear television is transitioning from a regulated utility to a dynamic, lifestyle-integrated ecosystem that complements digital growth, further reinforcing the hybrid nature of screen consumption in the country, the release on the report said.

The FICCI-EY report notes that advertising overall grew 13.5 per cent in 2025, outpacing India’s nominal GDP per-capita growth. Growth was led by digital platforms, including e-commerce and point-of-sale advertising. India’s over-the-top (OTT) market crossed Rs 272 billion in 2025, with digital overtaking television as the largest segment, the report added. The report said that digital subscriptions continue to scale, with video OTT households projected to grow from 143 million to around 191 million, with regional content being the key driver. Regional share in OTT has grown from 27 per cent in 2020 to 56 per cent in 2025, with over 65 per cent of films now coming from regional cinema.

In its outlook for the entire domestic M&E sector, the report has estimated it to grow to Rs 3.3 trillion by 2028, with digital media, live events, filmed entertainment, and animation and VFX expected to be the primary growth drivers. “New media is projected to account for over 50 per cent of total industry revenues by 2028, reflecting ongoing shifts in consumer behaviour, content formats and monetisation models,” the release on the report said. The FICCI-EY report further notes that increasing smartphone penetration, the rapid adoption of connected TVs, growth in regional-language content, and the rise of experiential consumption will continue to reshape India’s media and entertainment landscape over the medium term.