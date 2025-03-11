India's employment outlook rises 43% in Q2 2025: ManpowerGroup survey

Indian employers continued to report strong hiring intentions globally in the second quarter of this calendar year, with a Net Employment Outlook (NEO) of 43 per cent, a survey said on Tuesday.

India continues to lead the global Net Employment Outlook (43 per cent), exceeding the global average by 18 points for the second quarter of 2025, according to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey.

The ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey is based on inputs from 40,413 employers across 42 countries, including 3,000 head hunters across different regions of India from January 2-31, 2025.

The survey revealed that 55 per cent of employers intended to hire, 12 per cent foresee a decrease, 29 per cent do not expect any change in their workforce, and 4 per cent are unsure.

Information Technology (55 per cent), Industrial and Materials (48 per cent), Health Care and Life Sciences (42 per cent), Transport and Logistics and Automotive (40 per cent) and Communication Services (38 per cent) sectors report a growth in hiring intentions when compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Financial and Real Estate (43 per cent), with the third highest outlook (43 per cent), is marginally down by 1 point while Energy and Utilities (32 per cent) and Consumer Goods and Services (32 per cent) see a decrease of 6 points and 8 points, respectively, compared to the previous quarter, it added.

Meanwhile, year-on-year, job markets have strengthened in all four regions with the West (47 per cent) leading regional hiring intentions, followed by the North and East (44 per cent), and the South (39 per cent), said the survey.

Company expansion (45 per cent) is cited as the top reason for staffing increases, while market changes (36 per cent) was listed as the top reason for employers anticipating a staffing decrease in the second quarter, it added.

"This year, the Survey reflects a resilient and growing job market in India. Hiring sentiment has strengthened compared to the previous quarter, showcasing the confidence of Indian businesses in navigating an evolving economic landscape," ManpowerGroup India and Middle East Managing Director Sandeep Gulati said.

He said, technology, industrial, and financial sectors continue to lead the hiring momentum, with larger organizations driving workforce expansion - this growth is fueled by business expansion, digital transformation, and a strong commitment to upskilling.