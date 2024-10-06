IndiGo's punctuality drops to 54% on Saturday due to systems outage

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, saw its on-time performance (OTP) plummet to just 54 per cent on Sunday (October 5), as a systems outage left passengers enduring lengthy delays at airports.

The airline's OTP between October 1 and October 4 was somewhere between 74.9 and 80.3 per cent, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation's data. IndiGo currently operates about 2,150 daily flights. Other airlines' punctuality was not affected on Saturday.

