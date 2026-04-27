Medtech backs India-NZ FTA, flags CDSCO exclusion as key regulatory gap

Medical device makers have welcomed the India-New Zealand (NZ) free trade agreement (FTA) but flagged a key omission: the absence of India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) from the pact’s regulatory recognition framework.

This follows NZ’s decision to ease market access by accepting good manufacturing practice (GMP) and good clinical practice (GCP) inspection reports from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and other comparable regulators, including those in the European Union (EU), United Kingdom (UK), and Canada.

“This reduces duplicative compliance burdens and accelerates product approvals for Indian manufacturers,” said Pavan Choudary, chairman of the Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI).

However, industry executives said the framework stops short of recognising CDSCO approvals — seen as a critical gap as India scales up its pharmaceutical and medical technology (medtech) capabilities.

“As India’s pharmaceutical and medtech industry grows in scale, quality, and global reach, the CDSCO is rapidly maturing into a credible, reference-class regulator. Its inclusion in such bilateral recognition frameworks is not a diplomatic nicety, but a commercial and strategic imperative,” Choudary said.

Executives added that future trade agreements — or revisions to this FTA — should address the omission.