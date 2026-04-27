Home / Industry / News / Medtech backs India-NZ FTA, flags CDSCO exclusion as key regulatory gap

Medtech backs India-NZ FTA, flags CDSCO exclusion as key regulatory gap

Medical device makers welcome India-NZ FTA for easing market access and exports, but flag absence of CDSCO in regulatory recognition framework as a key gap

drug
premium
The pact also marks a first for New Zealand by including a dedicated chapter on health and traditional medicine services
Sanket Koul
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 8:11 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Medical device makers have welcomed the India-New Zealand (NZ) free trade agreement (FTA) but flagged a key omission: the absence of India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) from the pact’s regulatory recognition framework.
 
This follows NZ’s decision to ease market access by accepting good manufacturing practice (GMP) and good clinical practice (GCP) inspection reports from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and other comparable regulators, including those in the European Union (EU), United Kingdom (UK), and Canada.
 
“This reduces duplicative compliance burdens and accelerates product approvals for Indian manufacturers,” said Pavan Choudary, chairman of the Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI).
 
However, industry executives said the framework stops short of recognising CDSCO approvals — seen as a critical gap as India scales up its pharmaceutical and medical technology (medtech) capabilities.
 
“As India’s pharmaceutical and medtech industry grows in scale, quality, and global reach, the CDSCO is rapidly maturing into a credible, reference-class regulator. Its inclusion in such bilateral recognition frameworks is not a diplomatic nicety, but a commercial and strategic imperative,” Choudary said.
 
Executives added that future trade agreements — or revisions to this FTA — should address the omission.
 
On the trade front, the agreement removes New Zealand’s tariffs of up to 5 per cent on select pharmaceutical products across all tariff lines, improving price competitiveness for Indian exporters. India’s pharma exports to New Zealand stood at $57.51 million in 2024-25 (FY25), against NZ’s total pharmaceutical imports of about $1.4 billion, according to the Press Information Bureau (PIB). The FTA is expected to help India expand its share, particularly in cost-efficient supply segments.
 
The pact also marks a first for New Zealand by including a dedicated chapter on health and traditional medicine services. This is expected to promote global recognition of India’s AYUSH systems, support medical value travel, and deepen collaboration in wellness services.
 
“A separate annex on health services and traditional medicine opens structured avenues for medical value travel, digital health, and evidence-based AYUSH, positioning India not merely as a goods exporter, but as a global wellness and healthcare services hub,” Choudary added.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Railways to rationalise 29,608 posts in FY27 despite record capex push

NIT Rourkela unveils AI-based tech for instant spice adulteration detection

Lodha to develop 1 GW data centre capacity in MMR, invest ₹11,000 cr

How Chinese oral GLP-1 drugs may reshape India's obesity drug market

​Listed Indian realty firms acquire 1,433 acres of land in FY26: Report

Topics :India New Zealand FTANew ZealandCDSCO

First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 8:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story