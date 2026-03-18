PLI scheme shines for electronics, but questions linger over its future

That close collaboration between the government and a global giant focused on future exports led to a dramatic change. Five years later, one of every four iPhones produced by Apple Inc is now assembled domestically for the world. India account for over 20 per cent of Apple’s global production value in FY25.

While Apple Inc and Samsung were the two big players that kicked off the PLI scheme, it was the former which dominated and changed the mobile landscape in the country. In CY25, iPhones accounted for 46 per cent of India’s electronics exports, which in turn helped place electronics at number three among the top 10 exports from India, climbing from seventh place just five years ago. And iPhones accounted for 75 per cent of the total exports of smartphones, the rest shared by Samsung, Dixon and a few others. Smartphones now are the largest product under the HSN (harmonised system of nomenclature) category from India, leapfrogging from 115th position in FY15.