Private-sector capex tumbles for second straight quarter in Q3FY26

On the expectations for the Union Budget 2026–27, the project monitoring firm’s head said that any meaningful increase in infrastructure outlays for FY27 would strengthen the visibility of project awards and front-end announcements, and could help crowd in private investment over subsequent quarters.
Within infrastructure, transport services (including major gains in railways and ports), power distribution and urban and community infrastructure drove the Q3 uptick, even as roadways and real estate reported weaker sequential numbers.
Among the States, Andhra Pradesh overtook Maharashtra to emerge as the top destination for fresh outlays in Q3, with investments of Rs. 3.3 trillion, equivalent to a 21 per cent share in total fresh outlays, up from 19.2 per cent in Q2 this year. Odisha took the sharpest leap, jumping to the second spot with fresh outlays worth Rs. 1.79 trillion, increasing its share in the country’s new project investments to 11.4 per cent from a mere 2.3 per cent share worth Rs. 34,710 crore in Q2, when it was ranked tenth.