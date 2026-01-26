Resale housing becomes core buying channel amid affordability crunch

In Bengaluru, for instance, resale listings rose from 25 per cent of total listings in 2024 to 30 per cent in 2025, led by East Bengaluru, which has overtaken South Bengaluru as the city’s largest resale hub. “Projects launched at ₹3,500-4,500 per square foot in East Bengaluru in 2020-21 are now transacting at ₹10,000-11,000 per square foot in the resale market,” Garg said, adding that similar trends are visible in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli and Pune’s Wagholi.