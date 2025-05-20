Prosus CEO Bloisi visits India to launch flagship 'Luminate' event series

Fabricio Bloisi, Group CEO of global technology investor Prosus, is visiting India this week to attend the company’s inaugural Prosus Luminate event series. The first edition, held in Bengaluru, brings together entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders to discuss emerging trends at the intersection of commerce, capital, and technology.

“Luminate is where we bring together the brightest ideas and the boldest builders—not just to talk about the future, but to shape it,” said Fabricio Bloisi, Group CEO, Prosus.

Set against a decade-long backdrop of deep investment and ecosystem-building in India, Prosus Luminate serves as a new platform for global dialogue and discovery, tailored to the country’s most pressing opportunities and transformative ideas.

The event this week is positioned as a premier forum to explore the transformative impact of technology on industries, societies, and economies. As a key market for Prosus, India was chosen as the launchpad for the series, reflecting the company’s commitment to supporting and amplifying the country’s dynamic digital ecosystem.

The day-long event features keynote addresses, unscripted panels, immersive showcases, and curated networking zones—all designed to facilitate meaningful conversations that shape markets and mindsets.

"India represents one of the most exciting frontiers in global tech and entrepreneurship. As a long-term partner to Indian founders and ecosystems, Prosus is anchoring Luminate here to spotlight the ingenuity, ambition, and global relevance of Indian innovation—and to catalyse new conversations that will define the next decade of growth," said Ashutosh Sharma, Head of India Investments at Prosus.

Prosus supports leading lifestyle and e-commerce brands across Europe, India, and Latin America. Its portfolio spans sectors including food delivery, digital payments, classifieds, travel, and mobility. In India, the firm has invested in companies such as Swiggy, Meesho, Byju’s, Captain Fresh, and Urban Company.

Prosus continues to explore emerging opportunities at the intersection of artificial intelligence, digital commerce, and frontier technologies, including robotics, drones, and synthetic biology.