Railways mulls relief for container train operators hit by West Asia crisis

Amid several representations, the Ministry of Railways is considering providing relief to container train operators (CTOs) who have been impacted by the loss of revenue due to the West Asia war, according to officials and executives in the know.

CTOs are private operators who use the railway infrastructure to move their own rakes (trains) loaded with export-import (Exim) and domestic containers under a licensing agreement with the railways.

With maritime container trade dropping due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the ripple effects it has created in the global energy scenario, CTOs have faced a major revenue loss, but end up paying even more due to the loss of capacity.

Moreover, trains are often having to run empty in either direction (to or from ports), which means operators are having to pay haulage (transportation) charges for no cargo.

According to Manish Puri, president of the Association of Container Train Operators (ACTO), around 50 such rakes are being stabled, which is nearly five to eight times more than normal.

Rakes that are not being used are kept idle at rail facilities. This attracts a stabling charge, which is borne by the operator. As trade has reduced, more of these rakes need to be stabled as their use is not necessary.

A senior government official said that the railways, though initially reluctant, is considering these reliefs given that any long-term losses to operators can also reflect in the railways’ overall freight volumes and the broader view from the top that the government is looking at providing cost relief to businesses wherever justified.

Multiple meetings have taken place, including one in the previous week; however, no decision has been taken on the requests yet, the official said. Between state-run and private operators, nearly 700 trains are run by these operators, of which half are by private players.