Railways mulls relief for container train operators hit by West Asia crisis

A senior government official said that the railways, though initially reluctant, is considering these reliefs given that any long-term losses to operators can also reflect in the railways’ overall freight volumes and the broader view from the top that the government is looking at providing cost relief to businesses wherever justified.
Multiple meetings have taken place, including one in the previous week; however, no decision has been taken on the requests yet, the official said. Between state-run and private operators, nearly 700 trains are run by these operators, of which half are by private players.
“Stabling one train costs nearly Rs 30,000 for one day. With around 50 such rakes, CTOs have paid for around 1,400 stabling days since the conflict began,” Puri told Business Standard.