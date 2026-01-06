Saudi cuts crude oil prices again amid growing competing supplies

State-owned Saudi Aramco will charge a premium of 30 cents per barrel on the Arab Light grade as against the Dubai/Oman crude oil benchmark for February deliveries, the lowest increase since a 50 cent a barrel discount in December 2020, and on a par with the 30 cents in January 2021, according to a document by Saudi Aramco and the historical data accessed by Business Standard.

In return, Indian refiners increased pressure on Saudi Arabia last year by diversifying supply sources to such an extent that the kingdom, once India’s pre-eminent oil supplier, fell from its high position — with the combined Russian and American oil supplies accounting for an unprecedented 46 per cent of Indian import in November, industry officials said, and calculations based on the ship-tracking data show.