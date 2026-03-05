Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Women increasingly taking charge of investments, shows DSP MF survey

Women increasingly taking charge of investments, shows DSP MF survey

DSP Winvestor Pulse study finds 56% of urban women now make independent investment decisions, though many still lack structured financial plans

investment

The survey also indicated a broader shift in how urban Indians view money. Image: Freepik

Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 11:38 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Women in urban India are increasingly taking charge of their investment decisions, though a significant gap remains between confidence and structured financial planning, according to the DSP Winvestor Pulse 2025–26 study.
 
The survey, conducted by YouGov among 5,050 respondents across 13 cities, found that 56 per cent of women now make investment decisions independently, up from 44 per cent in 2022. Among men, the proportion stands higher at 68 per cent.
 
The report highlights a growing shift in women’s financial independence, particularly in market-linked assets. About 51 per cent of women now independently make decisions on investments such as mutual funds and stocks, compared with 39 per cent three years ago.
 
 
However, the study also pointed to a disconnect between confidence and financial discipline. While 84 per cent of respondents said they were confident enough to make their own investment decisions, only one in three investors actually had both a financial goal and a plan in place.
 
The survey also indicated a broader shift in how urban Indians view money. The association of money with “freedom” has increased to 35 per cent from 27 per cent in 2022, while the perception of money primarily as a survival tool has declined.

Experiential spending is also gaining prominence. Among women, 41 per cent currently prioritise travel over buying a home, and 43 per cent of respondents said they spend surplus money on holidays, up from 36 per cent earlier.
 
Despite this shift toward lifestyle aspirations, wealth creation and financial security remain key motivations for investing.
 
The report found strong satisfaction levels among investors who consult financial advisors. Nearly 94 per cent of those using advisors said they were satisfied with the service, a figure that has remained steady since 2022.
 
However, most investors still do not seek professional advice. Among non-users, 39 per cent cited discomfort in sharing financial information with a stranger as the main reason for avoiding advisors.
 
Family and social networks continue to play a major role in financial decisions, with 76 per cent of respondents relying on family or friends for investment guidance.
 
The study also examined attitudes towards artificial intelligence in investing. While curiosity is high, trust remains limited.
 
Around 46 per cent of respondents cited data privacy concerns as the biggest barrier to using AI-based investment tools, even though more than half believe algorithm-based advisors could make more unbiased decisions.
 
The survey also shows rising adoption of mutual funds among urban investors. The share of respondents investing in mutual funds increased to 46 per cent from 38 per cent in 2022.
 
Even so, a gender gap persists. About 48 per cent of men invest in mutual funds compared with 44 per cent of women, while the gap in direct equity investing is wider at 44 per cent for men and 37 per cent for women.

Topics : Investment women in India Mutual Funds

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 11:37 AM IST

