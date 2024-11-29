Kamarajar Port standalone net profit rises 14.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.71% to Rs 292.11 croreNet profit of Kamarajar Port rose 14.74% to Rs 146.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 127.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.71% to Rs 292.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 261.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales292.11261.50 12 OPM %86.6585.46 -PBDT247.88212.87 16 PBT228.14197.01 16 NP146.75127.90 15
