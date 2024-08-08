Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit declines 4.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 5:57 PM IST
Sales rise 2.24% to Rs 226.97 crore

Net profit of Antony Waste Handling Cell declined 4.16% to Rs 17.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.24% to Rs 226.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 221.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales226.97221.99 2 OPM %21.7921.12 -PBDT42.1145.14 -7 PBT25.5334.53 -26 NP17.5118.27 -4

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

