Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit declines 4.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Antony Waste Handling Cell declined 4.16% to Rs 17.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.24% to Rs 226.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 221.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.226.97221.9921.7921.1242.1145.1425.5334.5317.5118.27

