Piramal Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 81.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.70% to Rs 1987.21 crore

Net profit of Piramal Finance reported to Rs 81.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 741.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.70% to Rs 1987.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1702.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 52.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1911.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 7287.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6431.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

