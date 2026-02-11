Asian Star Company consolidated net profit declines 18.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.09% to Rs 660.09 croreNet profit of Asian Star Company declined 18.70% to Rs 9.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.09% to Rs 660.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 688.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales660.09688.25 -4 OPM %1.833.29 -PBDT14.2718.75 -24 PBT11.7915.70 -25 NP9.7812.03 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content