Atlantaa reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:55 PM IST
Sales rise 18.91% to Rs 16.73 crore

Net loss of Atlantaa reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 21.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.91% to Rs 16.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.7314.07 19 OPM %37.1835.82 -PBDT10.347.12 45 PBT-1.06-3.55 70 NP-0.8021.67 PL

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

