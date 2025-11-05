Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 84.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.74% to Rs 1124.41 crore

Net profit of Embassy Office Parks REIT declined 84.83% to Rs 232.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1530.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.74% to Rs 1124.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 997.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1124.41997.3277.2162.93548.24383.65252.37105.72232.181530.36

