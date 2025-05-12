Board of Morepen Laboratories notes incorporation of step-down subsidiary in Dubai

At meeting held on 12 May 2025

The Board of Morepen Laboratories at its meeting held on 12 May 2025 has noted the decision of the Board of Directors of Morepen Medipath (formerly known as Morepen Medtech), a subsidiary of the Company, to incorporate a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in the mainland at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The incorporation of the wholly owned subsidiary is intended to expand both the Business-to-Consumer (B2C) and Business-to-Business (B2B) customer segments and to provide greater access to the medical device business.

Upon incorporation, the proposed company will become a step-down subsidiary of Morepen Laboratories.

