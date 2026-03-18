Bondada Engineering rallied 3.07% to Rs 285.05 after it has secured an order from Bharat Electronics (BEL) for the supply of critical components for defence applications.

The contract, valued at Rs 35,70,000, will be executed within three months from the receipt of the work order.

The order has been awarded by domestic entity BEL, and the project does not involve any related party transactions, nor does the promoter or promoter group of Bondada Engineering hold any interest in the awarding entity.

The order reinforces BELs continued focus on sourcing critical defence components from domestic suppliers.

Bondada Engineering provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services and operations and maintenance (O&M) services to companies operating in the telecom and solar energy industry. The compnays consolidated net profit zoomed 119.12% to Rs 54.19 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 24.73 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 89.40% year on year (YoY) to Rs 712.27 crore in Q3 FY26.