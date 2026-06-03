The offer received bids for 5.65 crore shares as against 2.30 crore shares on offer.

CMR Green Technologies received bids for 5,65,49,532 shares as against 2,30,43,930 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (3 June 2026). The issue was subscribed 2.45 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 3 June 2026 and it will close on 5 June 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 182 and 192 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 78 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The offer comprises a net offer for sale of up to 3,28,58,323 equity shares. The offer for sale by the selling shareholders comprises up to 49,59,428 shares by Mohan Agarwal, up to 10,00,000 shares by Gauri Shankar Agarwal HUF, up to 5,00,000 by Mohan Agarwal HUF and up to 2,63,98,895 shares by Global Scrap Processors.

Ahead of the IPO of CMR Green Technologies on 2 June 2026, the company raised Rs 188.43 crore from anchor investors by allotting 98.14 lakh shares at Rs 192 each to 18 anchor investors. CMR Green Technologies (CMRG) is engaged in the recycling of non-ferrous metals and produces secondary aluminium and zinc die-casting alloys. Along with non-ferrous metals, the firm also offers aluminium billets serving automotive and non-automotive sectors. These billets, made from recycled aluminium, are raw materials used in extrusion processes to create profiles for various applications. Honda Cars India, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield Motors, and India Yamaha Motor are the major OEM customers of the company. As on December 31, 2025, the company has 784 permanent employees and 3,956 contractual workmen.