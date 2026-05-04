Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Commodities Buzz: US dollar net speculative long positions drop modestly

Commodities Buzz: US dollar net speculative long positions drop modestly

Image
Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Large currency speculators in the US dollar futures market further cut net long positions but their overall positioning stayed near a one-year high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 4508 contracts in the data reported through April 28, 2026, marking a decrease of 475 net positions compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bharat Heavy Electricals consolidated net profit rises 155.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Nifty trades above 24,100 level; metal shares shine

Bharat Heavy Electricals soars on robust Q4 earnings

Ideaforge Technology Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Indian Hume Pipe gains on bagging Irrigation orders worth Rs 461-cr through JVs

First Published: May 04 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story