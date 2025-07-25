Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit rises 11.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.54% to Rs 58.19 crore

Net profit of Cybertech Systems & Software rose 11.01% to Rs 8.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.54% to Rs 58.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 57.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.58.1957.888.4712.8911.6011.6610.8310.028.177.36

