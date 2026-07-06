Dev Information Technology (Dev IT) rallied 5.93% to 29.10 after it has secured an order worth Rs 73 lakh from Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation (HARTRON), a state government undertaking.

The order is for the design, development, implementation and maintenance of the Haryana State Legal Knowledge System for the Chief Secretary Office, Government of Haryana.

The total contract value comprises around Rs 48.22 lakh for the design, development, deployment and implementation of the project, and approximately Rs 24.78 lakh towards annual maintenance.

The company said the project is expected to be completed in about four to five months for the design, development, deployment and implementation phase, followed by an annual maintenance period of around three years.

The contract has been awarded by a domestic government entity on a fixed-cost basis. Dev Information Technology said neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in HARTRON, and the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction. Dev Information Technology (Dev IT) is in the business of providing IT-enabled services, offering solutions across cloud services, digital transformation, enterprise applications, and managed IT services. Its product portfolio includes offerings such as Talligence and ByteSigner. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 9.09 crore in Q4 FY26 as against net profit of Rs 1.22 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operation rose 4.5% YoY to Rs 53.87 crore in Q4 FY26.