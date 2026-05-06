Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 6722, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.34% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% slide in NIFTY and a 12.19% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

Divis Laboratories Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6722, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 24018.3. The Sensex is at 76839.15, down 0.23%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has gained around 14.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23568.95, up 2.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.86 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6779, up 1.68% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up 9.34% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% slide in NIFTY and a 12.19% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.