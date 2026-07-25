Dodla Dairy board approves acquisition of 2% stake in Sid Farm

At meeting held on 25 July 2026

The board of Dodla Dairy at its meeting held on 25 July 2026 has approved the proposal for acquisition of 2% of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of Sids Farm for a cash consideration of Rs 11.64 crore.

Sids Farm is a premium, antibiotic- and hormone-free dairy brand with a strong multi region direct-to consumer (D2C) and e-commerce presence. The investment is within the Company's line of business (dairy) and complements the Company's established market dairy operations.