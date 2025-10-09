Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's house price index up 3.6% on year in Q1FY26

India's house price index up 3.6% on year in Q1FY26

Image
Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) compiles the House Price Index (HPI) on quarterly basis based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities.

Today, the Reserve Bank released its House Price Index (HPI)1 for Q1:2025-26 with new base year as 2022-23, covering eighteen major cities.

Eight new cities viz., Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Pune, Ghaziabad, Thane, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Chandigarh and Nagpur, have been added to existing 10 cities in the new series with base year 2022-23.

The value of house price index registered a marginal increase in Q1:2025-26, with Nagpur, Chandigarh, Chennai and Kochi registering maximum increase over the last quarter.

All-India HPI increased by 3.6 per cent (y-o-y) in Q1:2025-26 as compared to 7.6 per cent growth in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

On a sequential (q-o-q) basis, all-India HPI increased by 2.0 per cent in Q1:2025-26.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

