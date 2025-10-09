India's house price index up 3.6% on year in Q1FY26

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) compiles the House Price Index (HPI) on quarterly basis based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities.

Today, the Reserve Bank released its House Price Index (HPI)1 for Q1:2025-26 with new base year as 2022-23, covering eighteen major cities.

Eight new cities viz., Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Pune, Ghaziabad, Thane, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Chandigarh and Nagpur, have been added to existing 10 cities in the new series with base year 2022-23.

The value of house price index registered a marginal increase in Q1:2025-26, with Nagpur, Chandigarh, Chennai and Kochi registering maximum increase over the last quarter.