Dr Lal PathLabs gains after Q1 PAT rises 29% YoY to Rs 108 cr

Dr Lal PathLabs added 2.91% to Rs 3,260.80 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 28.95% to Rs 107.8 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 83.6 crore in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 11.26% YoY to Rs 601.9 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 149.9 crore, up 27.57% as comapred with Rs 117.5 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses increased 7.92% to Rs 472.6 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 437.9 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 119.4 crore (up 5.57% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 116.6 crore (up 11.37% YoY), fees to collection centers/ channel partners was at Rs 83.7 crore (up 12.35% YoY) during the period under review.