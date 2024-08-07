Dr Lal PathLabs gains after Q1 PAT rises 29% YoY to Rs 108 cr

Dr Lal PathLabs added 2.91% to Rs 3,260.80 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 28.95% to Rs 107.8 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 83.6 crore in Q1 FY24.Revenue from operations increased 11.26% YoY to Rs 601.9 crore during the quarter.
Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 149.9 crore, up 27.57% as comapred with Rs 117.5 crore posted in same quarter last year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Total expenses increased 7.92% to Rs 472.6 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 437.9 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 119.4 crore (up 5.57% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 116.6 crore (up 11.37% YoY), fees to collection centers/ channel partners was at Rs 83.7 crore (up 12.35% YoY) during the period under review.
During the quarter EBITDA jumped to Rs 170 crore as compared with Rs 146 crore posted in same quarter last year, registering the growth of 16.2%.
Meanwhile, the companys board declared interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for FY25.
Dr. Lal PathLabs is a provider of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services in India. The company offer patients and healthcare providers a broad range of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services for use in core testing, patient diagnosis and the prevention, monitoring and treatment of disease and other health conditions. As on 31 March 2023, the company has 277 clinical laboratories, 5,102 patient service centers (PSCs) and 10,938 pick-up points (PUPs).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News