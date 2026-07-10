Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1245.1, down 1.92% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 0.77% in last one year as compared to a 3.89% slide in NIFTY and a 15.25% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1245.1, down 1.92% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 24172.55. The Sensex is at 77454.26, up 0.93%.Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has lost around 2.42% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25656.25, down 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.64 lakh shares in last one month.