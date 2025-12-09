Nifty trades below 25,900 level; European mrkt decline

The key equity barometers traded with modest cuts in early-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,900 level. IT, auto and pharma shares tumbled, while consumer durables, PSU bank and realty shares advanced.

At 1:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 248.28 points or 0.29% to 84,854.41. The Nifty 50 index lost 75.45 points or 0.29% to 25,889.15.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.51% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.93%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 904 shares rose and 3,250 shares fell. A total of 213 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.06% to 11.12. Gainers & Losers: Titan Company (up 2.76%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.48%), Eternal (up 1.38%), Shriram Finance (up 1.29%) and Bharat Electronics (up 1.02%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Asian Paints (down 4.29%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.67%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.42%), Wipro (down 1.24%) and HCL Technologies (down 1.06%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) fell 1.39%. The company said that its total production jumped 18.41% to 96,196 units in the month of November 2025, compared with 81,239 units produced in the same period last year.

IPO Update: Corona Remedies received bids for 1,78,13,460 shares as against 45,71,882 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 13:27 IST on Tuesday (9 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 3.90 times. The issue opened for bidding on 8 December 2025 and it will close on 10 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,008 and 1,062 per share. Wakefit Innovations received bids for 1,09,04,784 shares as against 3,63,53,276 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 13:27 IST on Tuesday (9 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.30 times. The issue opened for bidding on 8 December 2025 and it will close on 10 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 185 and 195 per share.

Stocks in Spotlight: PhysicsWallah (PW) rose 1.44% after companys consolidated net sales increased 26.3% YoY to Rs 1,051.24 crore, while net profit jumped 62.4% YoY to Rs 72.33 crore in Q2 FY26. Fujiyama Power Systems rallied 3.31% after the companys standalone net profit surged 97.43% to Rs 62.90 crore on 72.59% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 567.90 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Torrent Power rose 0.26%. The company announced that it has signed a long-term Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with JERA Co., Inc. (JERA), for the supply of up to 0.27 million metric tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas for ten years starting in 2027.

Global Markets: European stocks open lower on Tuesday as global investors await the U.S. Federal Reserves monetary policy update. Asian shares swung between mild gains and losses on Tuesday as traders in the region treaded carefully ahead of the Federal Reserves policy call. A quarter-point rate cut is widely expected, but the real suspense lies in what the Fed signals about the health of the worlds largest economy. Chinese markets moved sideways as investors parsed fresh promises of fiscal support from the Politburo, which met on Monday. Local reports suggested Beijing intends to step up government spending and maintain its 5% GDP growth target for 2026. The policy comfort was tempered by lingering worries over a bruising property downturn, weak consumer demand and a sharp slowdown in capital investment, keeping sentiment muted.

Chip stocks across Asia were largely steady after U.S. President Donald Trump said NVIDIA would be permitted to sell a more advanced AI chip in China, though the product will carry a 25% tariff. The reaction among Chinese chipmakers was mixed. Overnight in the U.S., equities pulled back as investors took some money off the table before the Fed meeting. The S&P 500 slipped nearly 0.4% to 6,846.51, the NASDAQ Composite eased 0.1% to 23,545.90 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell almost 0.5% to 47,739.32. NVIDIA gained nearly 2.2% in after-hours trade, adding to its main-session advance following Trumps comments on China chip sales.