Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eicher Motors gains as commercial vehicle (CV) sales rise 20% YoY in January

Eicher Motors gains as commercial vehicle (CV) sales rise 20% YoY in January

Image
Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Eicher Motors added 1.13% to Rs 5,449.30 after the company's VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) reported a 20.14% year on year growth in commercial vehicles (CV) sales to 8,489 units in January 2025.

While domestic sales increased by 21.05% to 7,872 units, total exports surged 26.76% to 450 units in January 2025 over January 2024.

Total sales of Volvo trucks and buses in January 2025 stood at 167 units, down by 19.71% YoY.

Further, the companys monthly motorcycle sales in Jan25 stood at 91,132 units, which is higher by 20% as compared with 76,187 units in the same month a year ago.

Sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity up to 350 cc jumped 17% to 78,815 units, and sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350 cc surged 44% to 12,317 units in January 2025 over January 2024.

The international business recorded sales of 10,080 units in Jan25, up by 79% as compared with 5,631 units sold in the same period last year.

Also Read

Delhi elections LIVE: Last day of campaigning today, parties make final pitch to voters

Centre vows to avoid protectionist signals on trade: Finmin official

LIVE News: Mahakumbh's third 'Amrit Snan' begins, CM Adityanath monitoring situation

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 700 pts to 76,800; Metal down 3%, PSB, Oil shed 2%; SMIDs drag 1%

Budget Session LIVE: After tax cuts, all eyes on Finance Bill, new Income Tax Bill

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB VolvoVolvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 8.27% to Rs 1,100.33 crore on a 3.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,186.38 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Neogen Chem jumps after Q3 PAT spurts to Rs 10 cr

Healthcare shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks rise

Atul Auto records nearly 9% YoY growth in Jan'25 auto sales; YTD sales at 27,419 units

Hitachi Energy India Ltd Slides 6.46%, BSE Capital Goods index Drops 2.75%

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story