Eicher Motors gains as commercial vehicle (CV) sales rise 20% YoY in January

Eicher Motors added 1.13% to Rs 5,449.30 after the company's VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) reported a 20.14% year on year growth in commercial vehicles (CV) sales to 8,489 units in January 2025.

While domestic sales increased by 21.05% to 7,872 units, total exports surged 26.76% to 450 units in January 2025 over January 2024.

Total sales of Volvo trucks and buses in January 2025 stood at 167 units, down by 19.71% YoY.

Further, the companys monthly motorcycle sales in Jan25 stood at 91,132 units, which is higher by 20% as compared with 76,187 units in the same month a year ago.

Sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity up to 350 cc jumped 17% to 78,815 units, and sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350 cc surged 44% to 12,317 units in January 2025 over January 2024.

The international business recorded sales of 10,080 units in Jan25, up by 79% as compared with 5,631 units sold in the same period last year.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB VolvoVolvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 8.27% to Rs 1,100.33 crore on a 3.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,186.38 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

