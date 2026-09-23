Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Empower India Ltd Slips 4.63%

Empower India Ltd has lost 13.45% over last one month compared to 6.53% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.52% drop in the SENSEX

Empower India Ltd fell 4.63% today to trade at Rs 2.06. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.15% to quote at 27483.39. The index is down 6.53 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd decreased 4.07% and Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd lost 3.06% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 20.96 % over last one year compared to the 9.08% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Empower India Ltd has lost 13.45% over last one month compared to 6.53% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.52% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 79464 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 36.71 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2.83 on 13 May 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1.03 on 30 Mar 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asian Paints Ltd Spikes 1.17%

Lemon Tree opens its first property in Nashik

Arvind SmartSpaces receives bookings over Rs 500 cr in 'Arvind Sylva - The Green Reserve'

Lords Mark's breast screening technology enters final clinical trial stage

Nifty trade above 23,350 in early trade; breadth strong

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEStocks to WatchTrump TVMeesho Share PriceNSE IPO AllotmentDelhi WeatherIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Next Story