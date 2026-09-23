Empower India Ltd has lost 13.45% over last one month compared to 6.53% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.52% drop in the SENSEX

Empower India Ltd fell 4.63% today to trade at Rs 2.06. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.15% to quote at 27483.39. The index is down 6.53 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd decreased 4.07% and Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd lost 3.06% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 20.96 % over last one year compared to the 9.08% fall in benchmark SENSEX.