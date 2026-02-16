Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro speculative net longs climb to two and half year high

Euro speculative net longs climb to two and half year high

Image
Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 4:05 PM IST
Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market climbed near a two and half year high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 180305 contracts in the data reported through February 10, 2026. This was a weekly addition of 16944 net long contracts.

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

