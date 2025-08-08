Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 71.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.58% to Rs 441.17 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products rose 71.65% to Rs 44.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.58% to Rs 441.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 357.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.441.17357.0014.0711.8362.2239.0558.2135.1444.1325.71

