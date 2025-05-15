Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 1043.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.02% to Rs 392.10 crore

Net profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company rose 1043.28% to Rs 499.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.02% to Rs 392.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 404.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 618.86% to Rs 558.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.39% to Rs 1491.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1388.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

392.10404.291491.231388.6414.2818.3212.4912.4342.9561.68132.77117.3838.6358.07118.07103.49499.2743.67558.0577.63

