Prism Johnson standalone net profit rises 2578.09% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.64% to Rs 1622.96 croreNet profit of Prism Johnson rose 2578.09% to Rs 47.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.64% to Rs 1622.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1649.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1622.961649.97 -2 OPM %2.318.02 -PBDT75.5692.03 -18 PBT-31.592.47 PL NP47.671.78 2578
