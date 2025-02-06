Prism Johnson standalone net profit rises 2578.09% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.64% to Rs 1622.96 crore

Net profit of Prism Johnson rose 2578.09% to Rs 47.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.64% to Rs 1622.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1649.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1622.961649.972.318.0275.5692.03-31.592.4747.671.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News