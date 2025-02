Sharda Ispat standalone net profit declines 11.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.79% to Rs 54.36 crore

Net profit of Sharda Ispat declined 11.58% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.79% to Rs 54.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 58.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.54.3658.326.668.164.414.924.204.713.133.54

