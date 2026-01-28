Associate Sponsors

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / InfoBeans launches beta version of its advanced AI-agent 'Expona 2.0'

InfoBeans launches beta version of its advanced AI-agent 'Expona 2.0'

Image
Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

InfoBeans Technologies today launched the beta version of Expona 2.0, its advanced AI agent (formerly Quilo), enabling enterprises to deploy AI on websites and apps for precise, real-time knowledge management using public and proprietary content.

Powered by a hybrid RAG architecture featuring GraphRAG for relationship-aware insights and LiveRAG for instant updates, Expona delivers up to 95% response accuracy, optimizes LLM costs, and includes RBAC for secure access. Deployment is effortless in three steps: sign up, submit URL, and embed code.

"Expona 2.0 empowers businesses to overcome data silos and productivity hurdles, starting with public engagement and scaling internally," said Mitesh Bohra, Co-founder of InfoBeans.

Ideal for industries like BFSI, logistics, manufacturing, and SDOs, it reduces search time, boosts conversions, and cuts costs. Experience Expona in action on infobeans.ai or sign up for a trial at expona.io.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Sensex, Nifty end with strong gains; broader mrkt outperform

EUR/USD extends gains, tests four and half year high above 1.2000

BEL spurts as Q3 PAT jumps 21% YoY to Rs 1,590 cr

Market trades marginally higher; European markets decline

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story