InfoBeans launches beta version of its advanced AI-agent 'Expona 2.0'

InfoBeans Technologies today launched the beta version of Expona 2.0, its advanced AI agent (formerly Quilo), enabling enterprises to deploy AI on websites and apps for precise, real-time knowledge management using public and proprietary content.

Powered by a hybrid RAG architecture featuring GraphRAG for relationship-aware insights and LiveRAG for instant updates, Expona delivers up to 95% response accuracy, optimizes LLM costs, and includes RBAC for secure access. Deployment is effortless in three steps: sign up, submit URL, and embed code.

"Expona 2.0 empowers businesses to overcome data silos and productivity hurdles, starting with public engagement and scaling internally," said Mitesh Bohra, Co-founder of InfoBeans.