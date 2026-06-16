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To modernize Valmet's core IT services

Infosys announced a strategic, long-term collaboration with Valmet, a global technology leader in serving process industries. As a part of this engagement, Infosys will modernize Valmet's core IT services and deliver end-to-end IT transformation to enhance operational efficiency and enable closer alignment between IT operations and business priorities.

Through this collaboration, Infosys will focus on leveraging its extensive industry expertise and technology capabilities to align Valmet's IT ecosystem and services with their strategic business objectives, supporting the company's Lead the Way strategy. This includes reducing operational costs, optimizing existing resources, and enabling proactive management of enterprise-wide IT operations, while strengthening a resilient, future-ready, and business aligned IT foundation.

To support this transformation, Infosys will leverage Infosys Topaz Fabric, a purpose-built, composable and open agentic services suite, to embed intelligence across IT operations. With a human-in-the-loop approach, this will ensure governance, transparency, and accuracy while driving productivity gains, faster issue resolution, and more proactive, resilient IT operations.

Infosys will also leverage Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, to establish scalable, secure, and future-ready cloud foundations for IT modernization. Together, these capabilities will enable an AI-first operating model that supports sustained operational efficiency, improved resiliency, and long-term business agility.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

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