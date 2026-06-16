To modernize Valmet's core IT services

Infosys announced a strategic, long-term collaboration with Valmet, a global technology leader in serving process industries. As a part of this engagement, Infosys will modernize Valmet's core IT services and deliver end-to-end IT transformation to enhance operational efficiency and enable closer alignment between IT operations and business priorities.

Through this collaboration, Infosys will focus on leveraging its extensive industry expertise and technology capabilities to align Valmet's IT ecosystem and services with their strategic business objectives, supporting the company's Lead the Way strategy. This includes reducing operational costs, optimizing existing resources, and enabling proactive management of enterprise-wide IT operations, while strengthening a resilient, future-ready, and business aligned IT foundation.