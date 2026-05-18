Infosys Ltd has lost 14.84% over last one month compared to 7.11% fall in BSE Teck index and 4.7% drop in the SENSEX

Infosys Ltd rose 0.4% today to trade at Rs 1122.9. The BSE Teck index is up 0% to quote at 14646.88. The index is down 7.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd increased 0.19% and Wipro Ltd added 0.13% on the day. The BSE Teck index went down 18.65 % over last one year compared to the 9.14% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Infosys Ltd has lost 14.84% over last one month compared to 7.11% fall in BSE Teck index and 4.7% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 17588 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.88 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1727.85 on 03 Feb 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1089.1 on 14 May 2026.