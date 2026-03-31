InterGlobe Aviation has appointed William Walsh as chief executive officer on 31 March 2026, subject to regulatory clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Walsh, currently director general of IATA (International Air Transport Association), is expected to join IndiGo by 3 August 2026 after completing his tenure at the industry body. He brings decades of global aviation experience, having previously served as CEO of British Airways and International Airlines Group.

The company said Walsh will be responsible for overall management and strategic direction, with a focus on strengthening operational performance, expanding network and commercial strategy, and enhancing customer experience.

IndiGo is Indias preferred and amongst the fastest growing carriers in the world. With its fleet of 400+ aircraft, the airline operates around 2200+ daily flights, connecting 95+ domestic and 40+ international destinations, and welcomed 124 million customers in CY25.